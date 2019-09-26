Part of Worthing school closed after ceiling collapse

Part of a Worthing school has been closed to students after a portion of its ceiling collapsed.

In a number of posts on its Facebook page, Oak Grove College, in the Boulevard, warned pupils from Koa, 6th form and Koa 6th form to stay away from the school after 'a portion of the ceiling collapsing in this area'.

Oak Grove College, in the Boulevard. Pic: Google

The post said it was important staff still come in, with a view to reopening the damaged part of the college tomorrow (September 27).

Students from Marvel, Da Vinci, Animus and Avatar classes were still able to attend school.

According to one of the posts, there was some confusion around which pupils were required to stay away. It said: "Transport have tried to do the right thing unfortunately this has resulted in some students being taken home who we were expecting in. This was due to the lateness of the incident occurring.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused. An update for tomorrow will follow later once we are sure that the building is safe."

The college has been contacted for more information.

Oak Grove College is a specialist school, providing education for children with learning difficulties from Years 7 to 14.