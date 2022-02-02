Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pictures by Steve Robards

Olympic gold medal hero Sally Gunnell OBE opens new running track at Steyning Primary School - in pictures

Gold medal winning Olympian Sally Gunnell OBE visited Steyning CofE Primary School on Monday (January 31) to open its new all-weather running track.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:08 pm

The Sussex resident was welcomed to the school to cut the ribbon and to run a lap with some of the children to help kick start their challenge – to collectively cover the equivalent 874-mile distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats within five school days.

You can read the full story here.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the event. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.

Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pic S Robards SR2201311
Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pic S Robards SR2201311
Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pic S Robards SR2201311
Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pic S Robards SR2201311
Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

