Northbrook MET graduation sees prizes awarded for exemplary work

More than 150 students celebrated success at Northbrook MET’s annual graduation ceremony, held at the Assembly Hall in Worthing.

Jon Rollings, chief operating officer, presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to fashion design student Kirsty Taylor for her exemplary work, culminating in her collection being shown at Graduate Fashion Week 2019, and her success in securing a junior design position with a London-based label.

Students celebrating success at the Northbrook MET graduation

Awards were also presented to runners-up Ben Graddage, BA music composition for film and media, Daniel Walker, BA theatre arts: lighting and sound, and Aaron Kealey, BA theatre arts: prop making and special effects.

Guest of honour Andy Earl, an international portrait and music photographer, greeted all the degree and foundation degree students as they processed across the stage.

Currently visiting professor of photography at Norwich University of the Arts, Andy completed a foundation course at Northbrook College in Worthing and described it as ‘the best year ever’.

He gave an inspiring speech, highlighting how individual talents are needed to bring a project into fruition and how the relationships formed at the college could serve them well in the future.

Andy Earl, international portrait and music photographer, giving his speech

Andy fondly described the college as a ‘one stop shop’ for anyone looking to put together a team of arts or motorsport graduates, as the skills they had developed through their degrees were so interconnected.

Graduates cheered each other on and guests applauding their efforts included Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and her consort Robin Rogers, the college board of governors and representatives from businesses and charities.