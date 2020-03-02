New Shoreham franchise joins in Lingotot anniversary celebrations

Children in Shoreham have demonstrated their grasp of French and Spanish by singing to celebrate 10 years of Lingotot.

The national franchise, which has classes in Shoreham and Hove, teaches modern foreign languages from a young age.

Celebrating 10 years of the national franchise Lingotot

Franchisee Harriet Blain opened Lingotot West Hove in September and was pleased to be part of the anniversary celebrations.

She said: “I am so proud to be a member of the Lingotot family. As a languages teacher, I see the fantastic process the children make every single day. They really do pick up the language effortlessly.”

Harriet, mum to Zoe and Georgie, celebrated with a sing-a-long at her French and Spanish classes in Shoreham and Hove.

She has always loved languages and believes in learning through song, play, dance and creativity.

Franchisee Harriet Blain with her daughter Georgie at a Lingotot West Hove class

She said: “From a young age, I have been amazed by foreign languages, in fact I used to walk around at home making noises and telling everyone I was speaking French.

“My first holiday in France cemented the passion and I have dedicated my education and career to learning languages and trying to spread my love for them, not just for the words but for the lifelong experiences that those words can deliver – the smells, tastes, laughter and friendships that speaking another language can bring.”

The anniversary aim was to have Lingotot children all over the country singing a numbers song in eight different languages, French, Spanish, ESL, German, Welsh, Italian, Arabic or Chinese.

Angela Sterling, founder, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be celebrating Lingotot’s tenth anniversary and I can’t think of a better way than by singing 1 to 10 in all of the languages we teach.

Franchisee Harriet Blain with her daughter Zoe at a Lingotot West Hove class

“All 20,000 or so children we teach will be joining in in their regular Lingotot class.”

The children learn through music, games, stories and crafts.

Bryony Miles, whose daughter attends Spanish in Shoreham, said: “The class is fantastic and it’s amazing how much my daughter has picked up already. She can count to 10 and the other night I heard her singing ‘if you’re happy and you know it’ in Spanish.

“We love practising the new words and songs at the dinner table and always look forward to the next class.”