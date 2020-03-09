Lord of the Rings star Cate Blanchett visits Sussex school: this is why

An A-list actress and double Oscar-winner paid a visit to a school in Sussex to mark International Women's Day.

Cate Blanchett was one of the high-profile women in a variety of fields that spoke to students as part of a whole week of events.

The 50-year-old, who has won two Academy Awards and a host of other prizes for her acting work, was joined onstage by a group of lucky students as part of a discussion surrounding gender issues.

Blanchett was joined over the week at Ardingly College in Mid Sussex by sportswomen Sally Gunnell OBE and Karen Pickering MBE, as well as Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden, who took part on different days.

Georgina Stafford, deputy head academic and head of the school's sixth form, said: “It is during our childhoods and adolescence that our ideas are formed, including our ideas around what we can do, and what others should do.

"The aim of the events last week was to promote the idea that gender should not be a barrier to either.”

Ardingly College is a selective co-educational boarding and day independent school near Ardingly, West Sussex

In a career spanning almost three decades, Blanchett has starred in blockbusters including the Lord of the Rings trilogy as the elven leader Galadriel, and won critical acclaim in films including Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, in which she played fellow Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn: making her the only actor to win an Oscar for portraying an Oscar-winner.

In 2016, the Australian was believed to have moved with her family to Crowborough in East Sussex.

As part of the week of events, there were screenings of The Hurt Locker by Kathryn Bigelow, the only woman to win Best Director at the Oscars, and Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins, the highest-grossing film by a female director.

Collections were also made for Bloody Good Period, a charity that works closely with some of the most vulnerable women in the UK including victims of domestic

abuse and asylum seekers to ensure that they have access to free period products.

Multiple talks and discussion panels were held, including ones exploring the theme of #EachforEqual and the concept of ‘banter’: where the line is drawn between what is humorous and what is damaging or offensive.

Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden, closed the week by addressing the college. Nusrat was the first female Muslim MP to address the House of Commons from the dispatch box; not only did she share with us her experiences in parliament but also her work in relation to the development of female education in Afghanistan.

Sally Gunnell said: “It was thoroughly enjoyable spending the morning at Ardingly College, training with the school’s sportswomen and then being part of their panel discussions. One of the issues young women face is the importance of confidence. Girls should believe they can succeed in sport – or in anything they set their minds to."