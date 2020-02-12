Last chance for students to apply for behind-the-scenes access to Brighton and Hove Albion

Sports and business students must apply for a money-can’t-buy experience with a Premier League club by Saturday, February 15.

The scheme, backed by American Express will see those studying relevant sports, business or management degrees win two days of behind-the-scenes access to Brighton and Hove Albion during a home fixture weekend.

Match action during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium on the 24th August 2019. BHA-1920

It includes the chance to meet club management, question training ground, hospitality and marketing staff, and hear about how the club operates as a business.

The two-day programme will culminate with the opportunity to watch the Albion versus Arsenal home fixture with a VIP matchday experience in the Amex Lounge (fixture may be subject to change).

To win the chance to be ‘Backed By’ Brighton & Hove Albion, applicants are invited to submit a 30-second video clip explaining why they deserve the opportunity. This needs to be supported by a 200-word written entry, confirmation of their university degree course, and their contact details.

Participants only have until 23:59pm on Saturday, February 15 to submit their entries. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.

To find out more about the Backed By initiative, and to apply, visit: www.promoentries.com/BackedBy