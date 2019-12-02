In pictures: Busy time at Upper Beeding Primary School

Boys vocal group The BackBeatz, based at Upper Beeding Primary School, has been named Choir of the Year at the Arun Young Musicians Festival 2019. The group includes boys from Ashurst Primary School and Upper Beeding Primary School, led by Mrs Corrine Wellby. They performed One Moment, One People by Beccy Owen and Shto Mi E Milo, a traditional unaccompanied Macedonian folk number in two parts, and were selected by Arun Music Society for the final at Chatsmore High School in Worthing, along with other talented musicians from across West Sussex.