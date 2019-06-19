Giant walk to school will raise money for IT equipment for Shoreham pupils

Supporters of a Shoreham school will be joining a giant walk to school to raise money for IT equipment.

The eight-mile trek will start in Worthing at 6.30am on Friday, June 28, and end at Swiss Gardens Primary School, in Swiss Gardens, Shoreham, at 9am.

The first part of the walk will be for adults only and pupils from the school will be collected along the way.

Lawrence Caughlin, head teacher, said: “Money is very tight in all schools currently and one of the challenges for us is to fund developmental work in IT.

“We currently have the opportunity to work with a company to supply iPads to the school with an initial trial in years one and five.

“We hope this event will help us raise money so that we can invest in the infrastructure needed to extend this across the school and also benefit from developmental input from external experts to get the most from this technology in an educational setting.”

Staff, governors, parents, carers and friends will meet at Sea Lane Café in Goring to walk eight miles along the seafront to Shoreham, ending at the school.

The first stop will be at Worthing Pier at 7.15am, then at Lancing Beach Green, near The Perch, at 7.45am, children from year two and up can join, accompanied by parents.

The walk will then stop at Shoreham Beach Green at 8.30am, when reception and year one can join in for the final leg, arriving at school for 9am to start the school day.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swiss-gardens-pta for more information.