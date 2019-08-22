GCSE results: Worthing High School celebrates ‘better than expected’ progress

Worthing High School students are celebrating a year of improved GCSE results with some record-breaking attainments.

Results were described by the school as ‘better than expected’, with 20 per cent of all grades at 7 or above.

DM1985042a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130538008

Students also achieved a record breaking 72 per cent at Level 4 and above in English and maths, with both English and maths improving by more than 10 per cent from 2018.

In English, 82 per cent of pupils scored Grade 4 or above and 75 per cent achieved the same in maths.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou said: “We are immensely proud of all of our Year 11 students and their academic achievements in their GCSEs. These positive results will provide them with the excellent foundations for their continued studies and training.

“Their results are testament to their hard work and that of the dedicated staff at Worthing High school, who continually go above and beyond to support our students.

DM1984959a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. Jemma Nicholas, left and Isobel May. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130437008

“This reflects another successful year for Worthing High School and the very positive journey we are committed to for all our students in our community.

“I am so very proud of what our students and staff have achieved and wish Class of 2019 every success in their futures. They are a credit to our families, our school and our local community.”

Some outstanding individual performances from students were:

- Christina Lawrence – 8 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8, 1 x A*

DM1984977a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. Olivia Griggs, left and Annie Green. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130447008

- Jasmin Bailey – 5 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7

- Faran Lane – 3 x Grade 9, 5 x Grade 8, 1 x A*, 2 x Grade 7

- Joshua Farley – 4 x Grade 9, 5 x Grade 8, 1 x B, 1 x Grade 6

- Holly Young – 3 x Grade 9, 1 x Dist*, 3 x Grade 8, 3 x Grade 7, 1 x B

DM1984988a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. From left Olivia Weller, Christina Lawrence, Emma Lyons and Tia Foster. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130457008

- Edie Odell – 1 x Grade 9, 6 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 6, 1 x Grade 5, 1 x Grade 4

- Edward Palmer – 5 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7, 3 x Grade 6

DM1984995a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. From left Ethan Tourle, Oliver Bevis, George Moyle and Philip Pasby. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130507008

DM1985014a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. Sam Williamson. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130518008

DM1985020a.jpg. GCSE results 2019. Worthing High. From left, Rhyianna Gunesh, Menika Wilson and Holl White. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190822-130528008