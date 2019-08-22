GCSE results: St Andrew's CE High School enjoys exam season success

St Andrews CE High School pupils celebrated some impressive GCSE results this year.

Several subjects exceeded the national average for boys, including maths and photography by 10 per cent, physical education by 20 per cent and social sciences, which achieved a 100 per cent pass rate at Grades 4 to 9.

Tom Latos shows off his results

Headteacher Louise Welcome said: "We would like to congratulate all our young men on achieving their recent GCSE results. Hard work and a positive attitude has paid off, and it was a pleasure to watch so many faces light up as envelopes were opened and results acknowledged."

She also thanked staff for their persistence and drive in supporting the students.

Some notably impressive achievements included:

- Keir Shields: 5 x Grade 9s, 2 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 6 and 3 x Grade 5s,

Pupils in shock as they open their results

- Andrea Panesa: 2 x Grade 9s, 5 x Grade 8s, 3 x Grade 7, 2 x Grade 6 and a B Grade

- Tom Latos: 2 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7, 1 x Grade 6

- Sam Baker: 2 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7s and 4 x Grade 6s

- Cyrus Knopf: 1 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, 3 x Grade 7s and 3 x Grade 6s

Students opening their results envelopes

- Matthew Hall: 1 x Grade 9, 3 x Grade 8s, 4 x Grade 7s and 2 x Grade 6s