GCSE results: Shoreham College pupils celebrate successful results day

Shoreham College pupils are celebrating a successful GCSE results day.

More than 90 per cent of pupils gained five or more GCSEs at Grades 4 to 9 and more than 83 per cent achieved five grades of 4 to 9, including English and maths.

Pupils celebrate their results

Headteacher Richard Taylor-West, said: "It is fabulous to see that in spite of the revaluing of the GCSEs we have more than held our ground again, for the second year running, against the national picture.

"The changes favour, according to recent research, the more able in selective schools. We teach and support individuals here, of a range of ability, and help them on their way to success as confident people who enrich the wider community.

"We are immensely proud of their achievements."

Pupil Mackenzie Cannon said he was very happy with his results and is heading to BHASVIC to study mathematics, biology and chemistry A-levels.

William Orams is pursuing his dreams of entering medicine with grades of 8s and 9s and is heading off to take A-levels in biology, chemistry, mathes and history.

Aimee Cheeseman was thrilled with her results which provided the springboard to Worthing College to take triple sport and exercise science.

William Davies could not quite believe his grades. He said: "When I came to this school I didn't think I could do anything. From the moment I got here things improved for me and I can't say that enough." He is now heading off to study A-levels including maths and physics.