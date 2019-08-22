GCSE results: Our Lady of Sion enjoys outstanding exam results

Pupils and staff at Our Lady of Sion school are celebrating some outstanding GCSE results.

Almost 25 per cent of grades awarded were at Grades 9 or 8, the two highest possible. There were outstanding results in the sciences, with 35 per cent of chemistry grades at 9.

Pupils taking in their GCSE results

The arts, including dance and art, gained 25 per cent of grades at 9 and French excelled with 30 per cent Grades 9 or 8.

Headteacher Dr Simon Orchard said: “I am extremely proud of all our students and staff who have worked so hard to achieve these results. I look forward to welcoming many of them back next week to start their A-level studies.”

Some outstanding results included:

- Emily Keogh, who obtained Grade 9s in all of her 11 GCSEs and will be staying at the school to study A-levels in maths, biology, chemistry and further maths.

- Abigail Hughes achieved seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

- Oliver Manners attained four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s.

- Nine-year-old Thomas Valantin, the son of one of Sion’s teachers, took his French GCSE early at Sion and achieved a grade 9.

