GCSE results: Hard work pays off for Shoreham Academy with excellent results

Shoreham Academy pupils are celebrating some excellent GCSE results this year, with improvements made on key measures.

Results showed 70 per cent of students achieved five or more passes of Grade 4 or above, including English and maths.

Shoreham Academy students celebrate their results

There was strong performance in the basics - three quarters of all students managed a Grade 4 or above in English and maths and more students also achieved the higher level of 5 or above.

Principal Jim Coupe said: “Across our school, we are unapologetic about our ambitions for students and do all we can to bring out the very best in every one of them.

"On days like today, therefore, it is always a pleasure to see students achieving their academic potential and celebrating some excellent GCSE results.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the overwhelming majority of them back in September to build on these strong foundations at our sixth form, where I know they will continue to thrive and excel.”

There were some remarkable individual performances, including Rosie Day who achieved straight 9s in all of her subjects. She will be continuing her A-levels at the academy's sixth form.

Other students celebrating their results included:

- Cameron Kinross, who achieved seven 9s, two 8s and a 7.

- Ollie Panton, who achieved three 9s, four 8s and two 7s, and made the best progress across the year group.

- Myla Winter, who achieved four 9s, five 8s and a 7.

- Sadie Forshaw, who achieved four 9s and four 8s.

Victoria Penney, vice principal for standards at the academy, said: “We want to congratulate all our Year 11s today on their fantastic achievements, which are the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication. They can all be proud that their efforts have paid off with some well-deserved results which signal very bright futures ahead.”