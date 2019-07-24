Fabulous Shoreham Academy prom 2019 sees students dance the night away

More than 200 students and staff dressed in splendid finery for Shoreham Academy’s year-11 prom at the Amex Community Stadium and they looked amazing as they stepped off the coaches on to the red carpet. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Prom Diamonds, Tatenda Mugochi and Sara Maca, who each received an award to remind them of the evening. Individual awards, generously provided by The Friends of Shoreham Academy, were also given out to chosen year-11 students.