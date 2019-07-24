Created with Sketch.
Students dressed in style for the year-11 prom at Shoreham Academy

Fabulous Shoreham Academy prom 2019 sees students dance the night away

More than 200 students and staff dressed in splendid finery for Shoreham Academy’s year-11 prom at the Amex Community Stadium and they looked amazing as they stepped off the coaches on to the red carpet. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Prom Diamonds, Tatenda Mugochi and Sara Maca, who each received an award to remind them of the evening. Individual awards, generously provided by The Friends of Shoreham Academy, were also given out to chosen year-11 students.

Principal Jim Coupe said: “All the students behaved impeccably and were a credit to both themselves and Shoreham Academy. The evening was fabulous and a truly fitting way for year 11 to end. We look forward to many of them continuing their journey with us in September, when they start Shoreham Academy’s sixth form college, and we hope all students achieve the success they so richly deserve on GCSE results day.”

Students dressed in style for the year-11 prom at Shoreham Academy. Pictures: InstantPix
Students dressed in style for the year-11 prom at Shoreham Academy. Pictures: InstantPix
