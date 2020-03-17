Coronavirus: Steyning Grammar School to end majority of teaching 'until further notice'

Steyning Grammar School has suspended teaching of four of its school years in line with the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a notice sent out to parents, the school said both of its key stage 3 sites - Church Street in Steyning and Rock Road in Storrington - would be closed as of tomorrow (March 18) until further notice.

Steyning Grammar School's Church Street site

The school cited staff shortages as a reason for the closure.

The Shooting Field site will remain open tomorrow for years 10, 11 and 13 only, but years 9 and 12 will not return until further notice.

From Thursday (March 19), the Shooting Field site will be open to years 11 and 13 only.

The emails also said all after school clubs are cancelled with immediate effect and all students will have lessons both outside and inside on a rolling schedule to minimise movements.

Food will be given to students at break and lunchtime today.

The email said all the decisions will be subject to continuous review.

The latest advice from the government, announced on Monday (March 16) is:

– Everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

– Everyone should work from home if they can

– All ‘unnecessary’ visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease