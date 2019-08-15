A-level results: Worthing College students share their success and plans for the future

Worthing College pupils have been celebrating the end of exam season as they collected their A-level results.

With results given online this year, physical turnout at results day was lower than the past but the atmosphere at the college this morning (August 15) was largely one of celebration.

Josh Midgley, Sam Lennard, Adam Smith and Luke Winter

The college enjoyed a record-breaking year for the 5th time in a row.

Eighteen-year-old Ashkan Rezanejad can take great pride in his results, after moving from Iran two and a half years ago, unable to speak fluent English.

Undeterred, he gained an A in electronics, B in maths, C in further maths and a B in his extended project, sealing a slot on an electronic engineering course at Kings College in London.

UCAS offers were only revealed shortly before this year's results, so Ashkan was unaware he was sitting on an unconditional offer.

Ashkan Rezanejad

"I didn't even know I had an offer," he said.

"So the moment I opened my UCAS letter was a big shock, to see I had an unconditional offer. It feels amazing, I've always wanted to stay in London and to get through some difficult parts with English not my first language has been great."

He was looking forward to the next three years, he said, with his love for electronics hopefully taking him on to a career in artificial intelligence.

Three friends also celebrated remarkable success with some of the highest grades available, particularly in maths.

Ellie Ellis

Sam Lennard received two A*s and two As in maths, further maths, physics and chemical science, taking him to Southampton University to study computer science.

Adam Smith gained an A*, A and B in maths, further maths and biology which he will take on to Nottingham university for a degree in maths. He praised the college for its support but admitted there was no clear plan for his career - he would be seeing where his degree takes him.

Luke Winter received an A*, an A and a B in maths, further maths and physics. The trio all agreed the results were a 'relief', with the stress of revision and exam season out of the way and pastures new to look towards.

The future after A-levels brings all sorts of possibilities and 18-year-old Josh Midgley was one of only six people out of 450 to be accepted onto a chartered business management degree apprenticeship in London.

Oliver Batchelor and Isobel Holmes

After gaining a C, B and distinction*, his degree apprenticeship will allow him to work alongside his studies and avoid racking up the dreaded student debt. With a B in Spanish, and Italian as his first language, he is hoping to use his multi-linguistic skills in a career in international business.

College romance will be carrying on into university as creative couple Oliver Batchelor and Isobel Holmes progress to university in Farnham to study film production. Oliver enjoyed success in subjects including history and film studies and Isobel gained an A in film, A* in photography and a B in drama - which she said came as a shock.

Elle Ellis she said she was happy after exceeding the distinction, merit, merit in her level 3 health and social care course she needed and after finding the start of the year 'a bit of a struggle'. Her next move is primary education at Chichester University.

Her friend, Ena Ali, will also be starting a degree in primary education at Sussex University after also getting a DDM in health and social care - better than the merits she was predicted.

Follow our A-levels blog here: www.chichester.co.uk/education/a-level-results-west-sussex-results-live-blog-1-9034962