A-level results: The Littlehampton Academy students celebrate results

Students at The Littlehampton Academy have celebrated getting their results this morning.

Director of learning for Key Stage 5, Matt Sealby, said: "These results demonstrate that with the right work ethic and positive approach to your studies, anything is possible. We pride ourselves on getting the very best out of all the students within the sixth form and this cohort have worked exceptionally hard to achieve the outcomes they have. I am delighted for all of those students who have gained university places and wish them and all of our other leavers the very best of luck for the future."

The Littlehampton Academy A-level results day

Among the top achievers at the school's sixth form in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, were Jess Ayling, who got A*AB and Ella Carmichael who got AAB.

This comes as nationally, the amount of students getting top grades at A-level has fallen to its lowest level since 2007. Around 25.5 per cent of students got an A grade or higher, compared to 25.3 per cent in 2007.

Kiera Yardley, 18, from Littlehampton, got an A in geography, a B in English literature and a B in politics.

She said it was a 'bit of a relief' when she opened her results this morning. "I kept thinking, worst case scenario I'll have to go through clearing. So I am glad I got what I needed."

The Littlehampton Academy A-level results day. Kiera Yardley and Sally Piper, 18.

Kiera will be studying geography at the University of Sussex, with the aim of becoming a teacher.

Celebrating with Kiera over a Nandos in Chichester later today is Sally Piper, from East Ham Road, Littlehampton.

The 18-year-old got an A in English language, a B in English literature and a B in history.

She said: "I was so surprised. I was like 'woah!'.

The Littlehampton Academy A-level results day. Matt Sealby, director of learning for Key Stage 5, and principal Morgan Thomas

"It feels surreal; it doesn't feel real. It is the end of two years of hard work, and two months of dwelling on it."

She will be going to the University of East Anglia in Norwich to study English literature with creative writing, with the dream of becoming a writer.

Kiera's advice to students next year? "Stay off social media in the couple of days leading up to getting your results, and try to get a good night's sleep beforehand."

Other happy students included Lauren Foot, 18, from Seaton Road in Wick, who got Cs in sociology and history and a B in politics, and will be going to study history and sociology at the University of Sussex. Tiegan Hutchings, 18, from North Street, Littlehampton, will be pursuing her dream of becoming a detective in the police by studying criminology at the University of Brighton after getting Cs in psychology and history and a D in photography.