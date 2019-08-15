A level results: Steyning Grammar School ‘delighted’

Steyning Grammar School is celebrating another successful year of A level results with 24 per cent of grades at A or A*.

The school achieved an average A level grade of B and a 98.2 per cent pass rate, with 77 per cent of grades at A* to C.

Steyning Grammar School said it was 'delighted' with the results

Pupils celebrated their results with several heading to Oxford or Cambridge or moving on to degree level apprenticeships.

Headteacher Nick Wergan said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We had record results last year and we’re the same again this year. I’m really pleased the average grade at A level is a B.

“We’re a school that believes in learning character. We develop the students’ character and that enables the students.”

A or A* grades accounted for 24 per cent of all results at the school

Nick said 2019 was a year of ‘big change’ with A levels moving to a linear system.

He added: “I’m delighted our results have stayed the same. We got great results in a year of massive change - that’s a testament to the level of our teaching team.”

Deputy head boy James Adeosun was the highest performing student at Steyning Grammar School.

He achieved A*s in biology, chemistry, physics and maths and is going to read medicine at Cambridge.

James said: “I was pretty confident about maths and physics. A bit shaky about biology and chemistry but the work has paid off.

“I was a bit unsure but I’m happy with how it’s come out - I had a very determined mindset at home.”

He said his competitiveness was key to achieving success.

James added: “This environment is brilliant for learning. The other students make me want to do better. Having that sort of character around you all the time. It’s brilliant. “Some people got full A*s in the GCSEs and I got a couple of As so that spurred me on.”

James said he did about eight hours revision a day on average.

He added: “I enjoyed it. I don’t like losing.”

James said he is looking forward to his six year medicine degree.

He added: “It looks quite fun so hopefully it will go well.”

Hannah Wadey said she was ‘very nervous’ ahead of results day but ‘really happy’ with her grades. She achieved As in biology and physics and an A* in maths.

Hannah added: “I have got a degree apprenticeship with Airbus to do engineering.

“You get all the experience of working for a company. It just seemed like a good idea.

Kayleigh Poulter, who achieved Bs in physics and further maths, an A in chemistry and an A* in maths, is also taking a degree apprenticeship after her A levels.

She has been accepted onto the Dyson engineering scheme.

Kayleigh said: “It was mostly because I didn’t think I would enjoy uni.

“I didn’t want to do three years solid study. I wanted to do something more applied.

“[Apprenticeships] just seem like a good idea.

“You get to learn but you also get to apply what you are learning.

“I applied for quite a lot. I went to the assessment day [for Dyson] and I was just excited the whole day. It was the only one I could see myself doing.”

Lilian Clements said she ‘felt like throwing up’ ahead of the results day.

She added: “This morning - I got an email half an hour early. It’s not the grades I wanted but it doesn’t matter now.”

Lilian, who achieved Bs in biology and music and an A in chemistry said she is ‘very, very excited’ to be studying pharmacology at Bristol.

