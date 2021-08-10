A-level results: Record number of Shoreham Academy students secure university places

This year, A-Levels were awarded following Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) due to the cancellation of external examinations.

At Shoreham Academy, students sat in-class assessments and completed coursework as part of this assessment process.

Despite the additional challenges that students faced this year, three quarters of year 13’s have accepted places at university and are looking forward to taking their next steps.

Shoreham Academy students celebrating their A-level results

Those celebrating include:

- Eliot Yates, who will take up his place at the University of Bath to study aerospace engineering;

- Nancy Newman, who will be going to the University of Leeds to study history and philosophy;

- Ollie Panton, who will be taking up a place at King’s College London to study English;

Shoreham Academy siblings George and Olivia Kennedy

- William Calderbank, who is going to study history and politics at the University of Warwick;

- Fariha Samin, who will be going on to Imperial College London to study physics and theoretical physics;

- Chloe Ward, who will be studying Human physiology at the University of Leeds.

Jim Coupe, principal, said: “I am incredibly proud of what our students have achieved – both in the Sixth Form and throughout their seven years here at Shoreham Academy.

Shoreham Academy student Chloe Ward

“We all know that the past 18 months have been challenging and the determination and maturity that our young people have shown through this period has been highly impressive.”

He added that it was all the more gratifying to see the fantastic destinations students have secured – and a record number being accepted into university courses.

He continued: “I would also like to thank staff at our academy for the individual support and guidance they have provided to our Sixth Formers.

“We have always had an ethos of going the extra mile for students but this has been especially true for our year 13 cohort.

“It is wonderful as principal to see our Sixth Formers flourishing in their talents and interests and we all look forward to following their successes as they progress into the next stage of life.”

Susie Brooks, head of Sixth Form, added: “Our Sixth Formers have worked tirelessly through their A-level courses and should feel extremely proud of all they have achieved.

“Today is of course a moment to celebrate some excellent destinations, with many students securing places on exceptionally competitive university courses. But it should also be a day for students to reflect on how they have overcome challenges of the past 18 months and showed real determination to excel in their studies.

“Huge congratulations to them all – they are a credit to themselves and to our school.”

Student Lilly Jennman said she was ‘so happy and relieved’ with her grades, especially her history grade, which, she said, has helped her get into UCL to study history and politics of the Americas, with a year abroad.

William Calderbank said he was delighted with his results, adding that he could not wait to go to Warwick.

Dan Godfrey said: “I am over the moon! I am going to Newcastle to have an awesome time.”