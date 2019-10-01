Worthing wheel to be taken down this month

After 40,000 people took a ride on the Worthing Observation Wheel this summer, the attraction is preparing for its final day of operation this season.

The wheel is set to run for the last time on Sunday, October 13, before it is fully dismantled for a winter break, to be reinstalled in spring, 2020.

The 46-metre high attraction – the largest of its type on the south coast – opened to the public for the first time in July.

WOW’s operators have thanked the people of the town and beyond for making their first few months a ‘great success’.

Jan de Koning, managing director of deKoning Leisure Group Ltd, said: “With summer now over I want to thank everyone for giving the team such a warm welcome to Worthing. I think it’s fair to say it has been a great success.

“The support and reception we have received for this attraction has been fantastic and I am delighted that tens of thousands of people have taken a trip on the WOW.

“We look forward to returning in the spring and welcoming many people to discover a very different side of Worthing.”

After its last day of running, specialist teams will then move onto the promenade the following week, when the wheel will be fully dismantled in a few days.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “In a short space of time, the WOW has become a wonderful seafront attraction providing amazing panoramic views of our beautiful town.

“It has been a big hit with residents and visitors alike, giving our seaside town a unique selling point and providing another reason for people to come and explore our mix of independent traders, great theatres and wonderful coast.

“This is just one part of our work to transform Worthing with proposals to improve our town centre and promenade. We look forward to the WOW being part of that journey.”

Worthing Borough Council entered into a three-year lease arrangement with de Koning Leisure Group Ltd for the WOW to operate earlier this year.

The agreement was for it to operate for a six to nine-month period during the summer before being dismantled each winter.

The company, a specialist in leisure attractions, opened the attraction in July with the official opening seeing community and charity heroes from around the town gather for the first spin.

Worthing Borough Council has incurred minimal costs for setting up the WOW with de Koning Leisure Group Ltd paying for construction and operating costs as well as assuming all trading risk.

For further details visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/wow/