Worthing seafront café changes management after 60 years

A café that has been a stalwart of Worthing's seafront for 60 years has come under new management.

The long-term owners of Macaris Restaurant and Café/Bar in Marine Parade, Tony and Nadia Macari, are retiring after six decades and passing their business on to one of the town's growing hospitality groups.

Macaris Restaurant and Cafe Bar. Pic: Google

Leee and Sarah Christian, the owners of the Cow Shed and, more recently, the Cow and Oak, have announced they will be taking over the seafront favourite.

In a statement published on Facebook, the couple said they had spent a lot of time talking to Tony and Nadia to understand the family ethos behind the landmark café.

Leee said the takeover was more about maintaining the traditional feel rather than sparking a revolution.

"I was attracted by the fact that it is a Worthing institution that has been operating successfully since 1959," he said.

"It has a great location - and the ice cream is to die for. Tony and Nadia Macari have established themselves over many years - and although it’s going to be impossible to emulate their success - the plan is to keep changes to a bare minimum."

He said the food menu would be tweaked slightly 'to bring it back into the 21st century', but the ice cream, desserts and coffees would all be staying the same.

The decor would also remain for this year, he said, as would the name. After December 31 the couple will be forced to rename it, but would be mulling over potential options over the preceding months.

In their Facebook post, the couple said they would be spending time finding out what people love and is amazing about the 'much loved institution', as well as how to make it better.

Tony and Nadia were heading off to a well-earned retirement happy that the restaurant is continuing as part of a small, family-run business, the couple added.

"To start we are opening until eight throughout the summer and adding a few cheeky G & Ts plus some new wines to the already extensive food and drink menu," they said.

"The ice cream recipe has been handed on in a secret ceremony conducted in Italian and The Macaris coffee is still served in a glass cup and always will be."