Worthing's Pitch restaurant wins prestigious award weeks after opening

One of Worthing's newest restaurants has received a prestigious hospitality award, just ten weeks after opening.

Warwick Street's Pitch, opened in May by MasterChef 2018 champion Kenny Tutt, has been awarded two AA rosettes, placing it in among the top ten per cent of restaurants in the UK.

Kenny and Lucy Tutt outside Pitch

Kenny and his wife Lucy, who co-owns Pitch, received the news today (August 9) and shared a glass of champagne with all their diners to celebrate the news.

"It was like we'd won a football match in the kitchen when we found out, everyone went mad," said Kenny, who left his job in a Worthing bank to open his debut eatery.

"I didn't do this to get stars or to win awards, I just wanted to open a restaurant and cook food for people, but it shows we're going in the right direction.

"It's great for us but it's also great for Worthing and the town in general.

"When we don't get it quite right we listen to the feedback and act on it - that's how you improve, you just listen to what people are saying."

AA rosettes are awarded solely for the quality of cooking, rather than taking into account levels of service. Restaurants can receive between one and five rosettes, although to receive more than three an establishment must have been open for six to 12 months, making Pitch ineligible for more than two.

According to the AA's website, around 10 per cent of restaurants in the UK are worthy of one rosette or above, and two rosettes classes it as being among 'the best local restaurants'.

Two rosettes are reserved for 'excellent restaurants, which aim for and achieve higher standards, better consistency and where a greater precision is apparent in the cooking. There will be obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.'