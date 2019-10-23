Worthing's former Thomas Cook store reopens after Hays Travel takeover

The former branch of Thomas Cook in Worthing town centre has reopened under a new name after the failed company was taken over.

Last month, the store's 11 staff members joined thousands of others across the UK in being made redundant as the holiday giant collapsed.

But holiday firm Hays Travel has bought all 555 former Thomas Cook stores and this week reopened the Worthing store, retaining eight of the 11 staff.

The former Thomas Cook branch in Worthing

Laura Pinto said she and many of the staff had worked at the store for well over a decade, and thanked the community for their support during a testing time.

"We just want to say thank you to everybody for their support, from the community and local businesses," she said.

"We're excited to be up and running again and starting afresh, but looking forward to having our loyal customers back."

She said staff had been blown away by the outpouring of joy at the reopening, with one woman 'skipping around' in the store with glee.

The Thomas Cook branding is still to be removed, but some Hays balloons in the front window signal the beginning of the new era.

Read more: Worthing community unites around former Thomas Cook employees

