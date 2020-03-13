Worthing micropub wins Pub of the Year 2020

A Worthing micropub that opened last summer has been named Pub of the Year 2020 by Arun and Adur CAMRA.

Real ale lovers chose The Fox & Finch, in Littlehampton Road, for this year’s award and presented the certificate to owners Mike and Jo Saveen at the pub.

Jo said: “We are elated with receiving this award from CAMRA and so thankful to everyone that made it possible.

“Never did we think that after only seven months would we even be in the running but it’s wonderful to know that people like what we are doing.”

The micropub offers locally-sourced cask conditioned ales, new and exciting keg beers, traditional ciders and a handpicked wine menu, in a ‘warm and welcoming environment for people to get together and relax’.

For the presentation evening, on Friday, March 6, Mike and Jo had the pleasure of serving Sussex Small Batch Brewery’s new chocolate orange stout.

Jo said: “Brewer Jim Brown himself popped down to sample his wonderful beer.”

