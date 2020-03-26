Worthing instructor in free live Couch to 10k from her living room

A Worthing fitness instructor is encouraging people to get off their sofa and get moving while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Yolanda Martin, who runs TeamYo in Brighton, will be running a free Couch to 10k Steps, live at home from her living room, on Saturday, March 28, from 10am to 12pm.

Yolanda Martin runs TeamYo in Brighton

People can connect to the event via Facebook: Click here.

Yolanda said: “I’ve dreamed of the moment my work can reach people who want and need it anywhere, and now I can.

“You need a routine and structure to your day right now to start making sense of the chaos. Get your body and mind in line and start to feel back in control.

“Join me live on Facebook in your living room. We will be moving until we hit 10k steps. All moves will be low impact and will take you into a fat burning heart rate. Yes, I will be chucking some dance moves in!

“I expect the full 10,000 steps to take two hours. A stretch will be included.”

Yolanda is also happy to offer tips on staying active during the lockdown and also offers mindset and nutrition support.

She has worked as a fitness instructor in Brighton and Hove since 2001. Visit www.teamyo.co.uk for more information.