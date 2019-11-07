Worthing funeral firm named Low Cost Funeral Provider of the Year at 2019 Good Funeral Awards

A Worthing funeral service has won two prizes at the 2019 Good Funeral Awards, in recognition of outstanding services to the bereaved.

Rounce Funeral Services, in Half Moon Lane, was named Low Cost Funeral Provider of the Year by the Association of Green Funeral Directors, which runs the national awards.

Janet Rounce and Christopher Rounce receive two prizes at the 2019 Good Funeral Awards

The family firm was one of hundreds of nominees and was also shortlisted for Best Information Provider of the Year, receiving a finalist award.

Judges said Rounce’s testimonials stood out, showing ‘they always go the extra mile, deliver a caring and high-quality service, coupled with very competitive pricing’.

Funeral director Christopher Rounce, chairman, said: “Just to have been nominated by our customers is an honour, to have been selected to go through to the finals was amazing but to actually win the national 2019 Good Funeral Awards was totally out of this world.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us and left a testimonial for us, it was incredible.”

The awards, now in their eighth year, recognise excellence and reward the best funeral directors, plus all associated services involved in creating memorable funerals.

Winners are decided on the basis of consumer reviews and recommendations from within the trade.