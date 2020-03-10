Worthing estate agents sign up for Arundel Castle abseil for NSPCC

Worthing estate agents are preparing to scale the heights of Arundel Castle to raise money for the NSPCC and help improve the lives of children across the UK.

Staff from Jacobs Steel, Micawber Lettings and Spratt & Son are taking part in the charity’s abseil challenge on Sunday, March 15.

The Jacobs Steel team for the NSPCC abseil

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager, said: “This special abseil in aid of the NSPCC marks 60 years of fundraising in Sussex by our local volunteers.”

Jacobs Steel has five people taking part and has set a target to raise £1,250, Micawber Lettings has already almost hit its £500 target, and Spratt & Son has raised £230 so far.

Jayde Pope, marketing manager at Jacobs Steel, which has branches in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Findon, said: “Jacobs Steel have always been proud to represent our community at local, charitable events since our business was founded 35 years ago.

“For 2020, we’ve set ourselves a target to raise £20,000 for our communities and for charitable causes that mean something to our staff.

The Micawber Lettings team for the NSPCC abseil

“Our five-strong team taking part in the abseil for NSPCC jumped at the chance to tick something off their bucket lists for a cause close to their hearts.”

The money raised will go towards services such as Speak Out Stay Safe, which is run in primary schools.

To support the estate agents, follow these links:

Jacobs Steel team

The Spratt & Son team for the NSPCC abseil

Micawber Lettings team

Spratt & Son team