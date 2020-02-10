Worthing department store Beales to close

Beales in Worthing is to close, its administrators have confirmed.

The department store in South Street is among 12 stores across the country to close its doors after efforts to sell all 23 stores together have failed.

Beales in Worthing is to close

A spokesman for KPMG, the administrators, said: "The joint administrators of the Beales department store chain have confirmed that they remain in active discussions with interested parties regarding a going concern sale of a number of stores.

"Unfortunately, however, no offers have been received in respect of selling all 23 stores as a going concern.

"As a result, the joint administrators are now in the process of developing plans with store directors and management teams to implement the closure of 12 stores.

"It is anticipated that these stores will continue to trade, running closing down sales for around eight weeks.

Beales in Worthing is to close

"Employees across these stores will be retained to assist with trading over the weeks ahead, and the joint administrators and their teams will continue to work closely with staff during this period.

"There is currently no intention to implement closure plans for the remaining 11 stores, which will all continue to operate as usual until an outcome with regards to a sale of the business is clarified."

The stores to be closed are:

Bournemouth

Hexham

Worthing

Tonbridge

Peterborough

Mansfield

Keighley

Perth

Spalding

Wisbech

Bedford

Yeovil