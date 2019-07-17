Worthing charity gets £10,000 from Draper Tools to celebrate shared centenary year

A family firm celebrating 100 years in business has given £10,000 to Care for Veterans, as the charity is also celebrating its centenary.

Draper Tools, based in Chandler’s Ford, felt a joint celebration was an appropriate way to mark the occasion and organised a family fun day, with veterans and staff from the Worthing hospital home as special guests.

The Draper family presents a cheque for �10,000 to Care for Veterans

During the event at the North Baddesley site, a cheque was presented by the Draper family and further funds were raised on the day through games like soak a boss in the stocks.

Chairman John Draper said: “As a family business, we wanted to do something special to thank our staff and their families, too. We wouldn’t be where we are today without all our hard-working staff, so this was a day dedicated to them.”

The company was set up in 1919 by Bert Draper and is now run by the third and fourth generations of the family.

More than 500 people attended the celebration event, including Care for Veterans, which is the company’s charity partner for 2019 in honour of their shared centenary year.

Soak a boss in the stocks helped raise further funds for Care for Veterans

The hospital home, in Boundary Road, Worthing, was set up at the end of the First World War and continues to provide long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care to disabled ex-service personnel of all ages.

Care for Veterans will benefit from staff fundraising activities throughout the year, including cake sales and casual Friday in the office.