West Sussex winners at 2020 Wedding Industry Awards include best town or city wedding venue, a manor house in Worthing

A Grade ll listed Georgian manor house in Worthing has been named best town or city wedding venue in the south east for the second year running.

Field Place Manor House & Barns, an 18th century property set in eight acres of grounds, hosted the south east regional finals of the 2020 Wedding Industry Awards and won its category, while The Old Kent Barn in Swingfield, near Dover, was named best countryside venue.

Amanda Millis, weddings and functions manager, with the team from Field Place Manor House & Barns accepting the award for best town or city wedding venue in the south east

Amanda Millis, weddings and functions manager, said: “We are so pleased to win this award and it is made even more special to us knowing that it is our couples that have voted for us, giving such fabulous and heartfelt feedback having had their wedding days with us.”

Mark Byerley, facility manager at Field Place, added: “This is a fabulous award that not only showcases the amazing transformation of the venue over the past three years, including the addition of our stunning wedding gardens, but also the amazing effort that the staff put in to make sure our couples experience not only their perfect day but that they are given the best service from initial enquiry, through to after their big day.”

Field Place also won best town or city venue at the 2019 awards and was highly commended for 2018.

Five other West Sussex businesses picked up awards at a ceremony attended by more than 200 guests.

The 2020 Wedding Industry Awards ceremony was attended by more than 200 guests

Humanist celebrant Jane Blackman from Rustington won best celebrant.

This Modern Love Bridal in Worthing won best dressmaker or designer.

Kimberley Louise from Horsham won best make up artist.

Acoustic guitarist and wedding singer Tristan Mackay from Horsham won best musical act.

Humanist celebrant Jane Blackman. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180351-5

To Have & To Hire Events in Billingshurst won best venue stylist.

Sara Ellis, founder and chief executive at To Have & To Hire Events, said: “We are overjoyed and absolutely blown away on winning best venue stylist for the south east. It’s such a deep feeling of happiness and gratitude to be awarded and recognised by not only our lovely clients but also industry leaders for all our hard work – and doing something we love.

“Winning this award only further concretes our passion and drive to excel further and strive for perfection, as well as push boundaries in creativity.”

Clients place the initial votes before an expert judging panel assesses the shortlisted candidates.

All winners from the seven regions will go on to complete at the national finals in Leicester Square, London, in January.

Field Place Manor House & Barns will host a wedding showcase on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Visit www.fieldplace.co.uk for more information.