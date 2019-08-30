Steyning staff walk in memory of colleague who died of motor neurone disease

Eight intrepid walkers from the Steyning office of TC Group, formerly Russell New, will walk more than 60 miles to raise money in memory of a former colleague who died of motor neurone disease earlier this year.

Dave Lees had worked for the firm for 25 years, most of them when it was known as Russell New, before its merger with accountancy and professional services firm TC last year.

Seven of the eight walkers from the Steyning office of TC Group, formerly Russell New

Brad Bessant, Carrig Connolly, Harry Ward, Simon Armes, Nathan McLewee, Paisley Thomson, Lucy Wakefield and Jasmine Pentecost will be taking part in the South Coast Challenge this weekend and aim to cover the full 100km, starting at Eastbourne and ending at Arundel.

The walk is over two days, Saturday and Sunday, meaning they will have to cover 50 km, or 30 miles, each day.

Mark Cummins, TC partner, said: “We were all devastated to lose such a valued friend and work colleague and I’m very proud that so many of our staff are doing this in his memory and to raise money for such an important charity.”

All proceeds will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

If you would like to sponsor the team, or make a donation, telephone Natalie Boyd on 01903 816699 or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/taylorcocks-sussex-2019