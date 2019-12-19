Steyning children support High Street shop offering Christmas Day lunch to the lonely

Steyning children have shown their support for one of the town’s shopkeepers, after hearing he is offering Christmas Day lunch for people who would otherwise be on their own.

Dandylion Style owner Igor Srzic-Cartledge is opening up his High Street shop for the afternoon on the big day.

Steyning Primary School pupils deliver Christmas decorations and Christmas cards to Igor Srzic-Cartledge at Dandylion Style for his community Christmas Day party. Picture: Steve Robards SR18121902

Year-six children at Steyning Primary School heard about the festive lunch and asked what they could do to help.

Lizzie Messina-Reeve, team leader, said: “As most of my class are from Steyning, they had heard about this wonderful man and what he is doing for others this Christmas. They asked me to email him and ask if we could help in any way.

“We have created Christmas decorations and written Christmas cards for all the people who will be joining Igor on Christmas Day.”