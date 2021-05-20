Southlands Post Office reopens following refurbishment

The major work took more than three months and was undertaken by the new postmaster Ashish Patel and his wife Sejal Patel.

Post Office services are provided from a till alongside the retail counter at the shop in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham.

This allows it to be open throughout the opening hours of the convenience store and off-licence.

Southlands Post Office has reopened after an extensive refurbishment of the premises. Picture: Post Office Press Office

Graham Brander, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have a modern Post Office inside a modern store. The new Postmaster undertook the major work to modernise the premises and he has introduced much longer opening hours too.”

The new Post Office opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm.

This is an additional 37 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week with earlier opening and much later closing.

It also marks an end to lunchtime closing for the convenience of customers.

Southlands Post Office has reopened after an extensive refurbishment of the premises. Picture: Post Office Press Office