Shoreham woman named Vet of the Year for her work on arthritis in dogs

A Shoreham vet committed to raising awareness of arthritis in dogs has won Vet of the Year at the Ceva Animal Welfare Awards.

Hannah Capon has been honoured for her efforts to highlight the debilitating condition to dog owners and fellow veterinary professionals.

Vet of the Year winner Hannah Capon from Canine Arthritis Management with awards hosts Chris Laurence and Matt Baker, and Adele Waters from sponsor Vet Record

She was shortlisted for the award last year but lost out to Chris Laurence, veterinary director of Dogs Trust.

The founder and veterinary director of Canine Arthritis Management, Hannah was presented with the prestigious accolade at a glittering ceremony in Birmingham.

She said: “I am honoured and delighted that my hard work in raising awareness of canine arthritis has been recognised by winning the Vet of the Year award at the Ceva Animal Welfare Awards.”

She was inspired to set up her online resource for owners by her own border collie, Holly, and is passionate about helping other dogs with the condition, too.

Canine Arthritis Management tackles all aspects of canine arthritis and teaches owners how to take control of the debilitating and terminal disease. Hannah believes that by changing owner, public and veterinary perceptions of arthritis, the quality and length of dogs’ lives will improve.

The awards recognise people who go beyond the call of duty to better the lives of animals around the world.