Shoreham to receive first council houses for more than 30 years

Shoreham is set to welcome its first new council houses for more than 30 years.



Cecil Norris House, in Ravens Road, is due to be demolished and replaced with 15 affordable homes by Southwick-based building contractor Pilbeam Construction.

An artist's impression of the Cecil Norris building

The former sheltered accommodation, which has been vacant for a number of years, will be demolished at the end of July as part of an Adur District Council project to create ‘contemporary sustainable apartments and maisonettes’.

A spokesman for the council said: “This is the first council housing to be built by Adur District Council in over 30 years and will be the first of several building projects aiming to address a huge shortfall in affordable housing in the district.”

Brighton architects Liam Russell Associates were appointed after submitting a planning application unanimously supported by the council’s planning committee.

The design will include the use of low maintenance materials, future-proof heating and ventilation strategies and smart technology to reduce maintenance and improve the wellbeing of residents.

Cecil Norris House will also be written in binary within the elevation glazing, signifying the digital transformation of the old building.

Liam Russell Associates’ managing director, Liam Russell, said he hoped the design would set a high standard for future building developments within the council.

