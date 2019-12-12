Shoreham teenager joins next generation of power workers

A Shoreham teenager is learning how to keep the lights on as a linesman with Britain’s biggest electricity distribution firm, UK Power Networks.

Cameron Stafford, 19, is one of 34 new apprentices, who will be trained in specialist skills to deliver electricity to homes, schools, hospitals and businesses.

He said: “My dad and grandad were both jointers, so I’m excited to do my three-year apprenticeship and see where my career in UK Power Networks takes me. I’m open to all possibilities.”

The company owns and runs 65,000km of overhead lines, as part of the infrastructure to keep power flowing to 8.3million customers across the south east, London and east of England.