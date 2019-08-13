Shoreham restaurant Calcutta 16 highly commended in Tiffin Cup

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton has congratulated Calcutta 16 restaurant in Shoreham for being highly commended in this year’s Tiffin Cup competition, following his nomination earlier this year.

He presented the Indian restaurant, in High Street, with a certificate and Tiffin Cup embroidered apron to mark their achievement in this year’s competition.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton presents the prizes to the team at Calcutta 16

Mr Loughton said: “It was a pleasure to present the team at Calcutta 16 with their prizes, following my nomination for their fantastic restaurant in this year’s Tiffin Cup.

“A huge thank you also to my constituents who flooded my office with suggestions on who to nominate.

“It is, of course, unfortunate that Calcutta 16 didn’t manage to reach the latter stages of the competition but getting this far is a reflection on the hard work of the staff and the incredible food they produce.”

The Tiffin Cup is an annual competition to find the best South Asian restaurant in the UK and this year had 81 nominations by MPs.