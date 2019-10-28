Shoreham Port stages emergency incidents in ultra-realistic training session

Shoreham Port has undertaken realistic emergency training to prepare for staff for a variety of possible major incidents.

On Wednesday (October 23), staff from the marine department and communications team took part in a real-time mock emergency to test how prepared the port would be should disaster strike.

Shoreham Port staff and State 21 Business Director, Gavin McMillan (far left) and Managing Director Richard Rowland (far right). SUS-191028-132305001

Alongside consultancy company State 21, the mock incident – codenamed Exercise Kruger – presented simulated challenges around the port involving vehicles, vessels and operational machinery.

The communications team was tasked with notifying emergency services and other organisations, building an event timeline and taking mock calls from residents and journalists, as well as creating press statements and online updates.

The exercise was coordinated by Mark Hayes, the port’s marine operations manager, and James Gray, the assistant harbour master.

Richard Rowland, managing director of State 21, said: “Safety and security are clearly areas of vital importance to Shoreham Port and it was a real pleasure for us to be invited to facilitate a major incident exercise for the port.

“This scenario-based exercise not only tested plans but also built skills and confidence, thereby enhancing port security, emergency response and resilience.

“Shoreham Port must be congratulated for their continuing focus on making the port a more safe and secure place to work.”

State 21 draws on experience in the police and military to provide professional skills training at strategic, tactical and operational levels.

The port’s harbour master and incident commander, Julian Seaman, thanked everybody involved for their contribution.

“Thank you to all of those who participated and supported with the emergency exercise on Wednesday,” he said.

“The simulation was a very valuable training exercise with lessons learnt and strengths identified.

“Well done to all staff for their hard work and enthusiasm on the day.”

Shoreham Port is a trust-operated facility, stretching from Shoreham Fort in the west along to western Hove in East Sussex.