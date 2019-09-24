Shoreham nail firm ordered to pay back more than £300,000 to customers

A Shoreham company which short-changed its customers by selling nail gels containing less product than labelled has been ordered to pay more than £380,000 following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.

Daisy’s Nails, based in Dolphin Road, was fined £60,000 and ordered to pay back £300,000 as well as costs of £27,244.77 and a victim surcharge of £100 at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

The company was charged with three offences involving the sale of incorrectly labelled cosmetics including nail gels with false measures on the packaging.

Trading Standards were first alerted to the company when they received a complaint in May, 2018.

Samples of the products were sent for safety testing and failed cosmetic legislation.

The nail gels were labelled as 20ml, but in fact some styles had an average volume of just 14.85ml when checked by officers.

Richard Sargeant, Trading Standards team manager, said: “This company deliberately gave false volumes on its products with the intention of defrauding customers for financial gain.

“They profited by £300,000 from this illegal trade and have been ordered to pay back the sum under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Deceiving customers by labelling products incorrectly is a crime and I hope the outcome of this case will deter other companies from doing the same.”

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of an unfair trading practice, should contact Trading Standards at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport or via Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06.