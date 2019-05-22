Shoreham coffee company celebrates fifth birthday with weekend of fun

A Shoreham coffee company is celebrating five years of bringing food and drink to the town.

Tom Foolery Coffee Company has a café based in High Street and will be celebrating its anniversary with a weekend of celebrations and activities.

Tom Foolery in Shoreham SUS-190118-141904001

Owners Bob and Vanessa McCulloch have expressed their gratitude to the community on the eve of the milestone.

“We are so proud to be part of this wonderful community who have supported us from the day we opened our doors in May, 2014,” they said.

“It’s incredible to think that during this time we have served nearly 250,000 coffees and over 40,000 teas, which really is testament to the fantastic backing we receive from our customers as well as all the hard work put in by our amazing staff team.”

From Saturday, Tom Foolery will be hosting a day of celebrations and running a treasure hunt over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Specially painted pebbles will be hidden around the town, which can be exchanged for an ice cream sundae in-store by any lucky finders.

Visit the Tom Foolery Coffee Company Facebook page for more information on the weekend’s festivities.