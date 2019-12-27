Shoreham care home continues strong community link with The Co-op

A Shoreham care home received a £500 Christmas present from The Co-op as part of a long-standing fundraising partnership.

The supermarket in Ham Road, Shoreham, donated the money to Elmcroft care home, in St Giles Close, ahead of the festive period to cover the costs of extra trips and events for residents.

Paul Coote, manager at The Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham, with, from left, Elmcroft activity champion Anita Fermer, Sue Smith from The Co-Op, and Monica Donald, manager at Elmcroft

The Co-op has supported the home over the past five years and donated £250 to the home earlier this year.

Monica Donald, manager at Elmcroft, said: “It is wonderful that we have such a strong community link with the store, with the most recent donation acting as an embodiment of festive spirit.

“Residents always look forward to days out and activity sessions and this donation will enable us to organise even more than usual and have lots to look forward to over the festive season.”