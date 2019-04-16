Shoreham 540-home riverside development takes major step forward

Plans to build more than 500 homes along the River Adur have taken a step forward with the appointment of a developer to improve flood defences along the river wall.

Wates Residential has been awarded the contract to begin work on the £24million project between the Adur and Shoreham beach.

Regeneration work, which is expected to take around nine months to complete, will facilitate the construction of Southern Housing Group’s 540-home Free Wharf development on the old Minelco site in Brighton Road.

Paul Nicholls, managing director for Wates Residential, said: “Wates Residential is proud to have been selected by Southern Housing Group to help bring this exciting investment scheme forward. It will pave the way for much-needed new homes for local people in Shoreham and breathe new life into the waterfront for generations to come.

“It is our belief that everyone deserves a great place to live so we look forward to building on our excellent relationship with Southern Housing Group to help this become a reality for the residents of Shoreham.”

Homes England has allocated £10million from its House and Infrastructure Fund towards the flood defence work, which follows the completion of the Environment Agency’s Adur Tidal Walls scheme.

The Free Wharf site was acquired in June 2015 and planning permission was granted three years later.

Work on building the homes, which will include 162 affordable dwellings, is expected to begin in early 2020.

The original plans also included the provision of an observation platform at Humphrey’s Gap, a riverside pedestrian and cycle path and public open space.

During the planning process, developers agreed to pay a total contribution of £2,073,412 towards improving infrastructure in the area – one of the key areas for objections at the time.