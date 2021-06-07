Seven Sins tattoo parlour celebrates 21st anniversary - here are 21 of their impressive tattoos

The business opened their first shop in Yattendon Road, Horley, in 2000. Seven Sins Tattoo gradually built up a great client base, and eventually outgrew their studio.

The group then moved to its current location in the centre of the High Street and business has boomed.

Chic Child, co-owner of Seven Sins Tattoo, said: “We’d like to express our gratitude to all our customers, old and new, for their continued trust and loyalty.

“With our great team of staff we’re looking forward to many more tattooing years!”

Here is a selection of some their work.

1. A tattoo of a child

2. Terrifying - Pennywise the clown from IT

3. Impressive artwork covering the lower leg

4. A skull