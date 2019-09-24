Royal Pavilion Tavern closure is only temporary owners say

Owners of The Royal Pavilion Tavern have confirmed that closure of the venue on Thursday (September 26) is a temporary measure.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mitchells and Butlers, which own the pub, said: “Work is about to commence with substantial investment to create flats on the upper floors of the building, and the business of The Royal Pavilion Tavern is required to temporarily close in order to facilitate this significant development.

“Following completion of this development the business will reopen after required investment.”

A staff member at the ‘Pav Tav’ believed they would be losing their job as a result of the closure (see below for the original article).

Mitchells and Butlers had been contacted for comment regarding job losses.

The Pavilion Tavern website, which previously advertised permanent closure of the venue, has now been updated and reads: “The Royal Pavilion Tavern will be closing its doors 26th September while we undertake work on the upper floors of the building. Watch this space for what comes next. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

