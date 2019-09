A builders merchants has launched a new electrical wholesale branch.

Gardner and Scardifield’s new venture, in Rectory Farm Road, Sompting, opened last week.

A spokesman said: “Thanks to Cllr George Barton and his Consort Vee for coming along and giving such a lovely speech. Glad to have kicked off our collections for Lancing’s ‘Electric Storm Youth’ charity with a cheque for them, too.”