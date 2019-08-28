New two-storey 170-seater restaurant and bar planned for Worthing seafront

A vacant shelter on Worthing's seafront could be demolished to make way for a two-storey restaurant and bar.

Worthing Borough Council has struck a long-term agreement with developer Nextcolour Ltd to convert the seafront shelter opposite West Buildings into a 'contemporary, vibrant destination restaurant'.

How the restaurant could look

The proposal would bring a restaurant with space for 110 diners, as well as a first floor terrace with a retractable roof on the west of the building to hold an additional 60 people.

If approval is granted, the building would become home to hospitality chain Bistro Pierre, which already operates restaurants in Wales, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bath.

Nextcolour's planning application said: "This proposal aims to provide Worthing with a contemporary, vibrant destination restaurant with wonderful sea views. The restaurant will bring increased activity to the seafront and promenade."

The developer said it felt the proposal would benefit the visual amenity of the conservation area and boost tourism and economic development.

How the restaurant could look

As well as the first floor terrace, an outside area will provide ground floor seating and full-length sliding windows around the building would give full sea and beach views along Marine Parade.

No additional parking would be provided, with the plans suggesting public parking along Marine Parade, on the road, and in town centre car parks.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council's cabinet member for regeneration, said: “As a council we are determined to drive through significant improvements to our seafront offer. We will not sit still and want to modernise our offer while not forgetting its traditional delights.”

To comment on the plans, search for AWDM/1303/19 at https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications/