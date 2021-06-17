New Mexican bar and restaurant coming to Worthing

Crudo, which will offer Mexican street food and cocktails, is opening at the former Hitchcock’s café in Marine Parade.

The new business is the brainchild of Tom Lines and Megan Dooley who also run Finch Bar & Eatery in the town centre.

They said: “Our aim is to bring a little bit more of Mexico to sunny Worthing

Construction is currently underway for the new Mexican bar and restaurant in Worthing

“Worthing already has a fantastic food scene, and we are excited to add to that.

“We intend to create the warmth and relaxed atmosphere that the bars and restaurants have over there.”

The pair said they are currently working on creating a bar/restaurant where people can party with cocktails, but also relax with a tasty meal.

Their influences come from Mexican street vendors that fill the streets with delicious aromas with a wide variety of unique flavours.

Construction is currently underway for the new Mexican bar and restaurant in Worthing

They added: “Hitchcocks has been closed for 15 years, so when we took over the building there was a lot of work to do. We completely ripped out the previous kitchen, and took down the almost derelict outhouses – by doing so we have created a lovely rustic courtyard at the back which is a fantastic sun trap.

“We still have a long way to go but are making steady progress.

“We can’t wait for it all to take shape and start serving delicious food and cocktails for you.

“We welcome everyone with open arms, and you can enjoy Crudo with your friends, family and colleagues for almost any occasion.”

Construction is currently underway for the new Mexican bar and restaurant in Worthing