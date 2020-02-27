New Littlehampton hairdressers makes it into Good Salon Guide

A Littlehampton salon that opened in August has made it into the Good Salon Guide with a five-star rating.

Owner Charlotte Golby was born and raised in Littlehampton and has more than 10 years’ experience in hairdressing.

Good Salon Guide area sales manager Denise Horn, left, presents Charlotte Golby with her five-star rating

She established her business Golbylocks in 2016 and opened the salon in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, last summer.

Charlotte said: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way. It’s great not only for our clients but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

The scheme is the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland.

Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, then regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

Gareth Penn, managing director, said: “I am delighted that Golbylocks has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

“Being in the guide means a salon is among the best in the country, which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

“For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services, including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and online media, as well as great offers.”

Golbylocks came second in the recent Herald & Gazette Salon of the Year competition, voted for by readers.

Raire Hairdressing Company, in High Street, Littlehampton, is also in the Good Salon Guide.