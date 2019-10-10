New dessert eatery to open in Worthing town centre - and there's a big change to the Montague Quarter

A new dessert store is opening in Worthing town centre as work continues on the renovation of one of the town's staples.

A sign for Honeybee Donuts has been erected on a vacant store next to Debenhams in South Street.

Honeybee Donuts, South Street

According to the company's Instagram page, three stores are planned for Sussex with Worthing set to be the first.

Openings in Brighton and Eastbourne are planned to follow.

The company's social media said it will offer a 'build your own donut' feature, accompanied by artisan coffee.

On the opposite side of the road, in the Montague Quarter, department store Beales has vacated part of its store as part of plans to build 45 new flats and offer new retail space on the original site.

Pictures show the empty building, with 'To Let' signs in the windows.

Beales

Beales