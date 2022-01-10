More investment pledged for Chichester as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces its best annual results ever

Despite all the challenges of the pandemic, in 2021 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - whose global home is at Goodwood near Chichester - achieved the highest annual sales in the marque’s 117 year history. SUS-221001-111543001

And the chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös praised the unstinting dedication and skill of the Chichester workforce as he announced the results on Monday January 10.

“We will continue to invest in our Goodwood manufacturing plant in readiness for electrification and as well in future talent with a record 37 new apprentices set to join us this summer,” he revealed.

In response to a question from the Chichester Observer he made clear the company’s commitment to the city.

“For us, Chichester is the home of Rolls-Royce and will stay as the home of Rolls-Royce. It is the only place on earth where Rolls-Royces are built and that will be the case for many years from now. For us to be part of the Goodwood estate is extremely important. It is super attractive for our clients to come to and from a logistics perspective it is great - you could even fly your choppers and land around the corner.

“Southampton is very close by for those visiting by private jet, so it is an ideal location.

“There is no intention at all to change that.

“Yes we are investing here and we will further invest. We will go full electric by 2030 and that will mean additional investment in Goodwood.”

He said this was good news for local jobs, especially after the announcement in December that the company would open its application for its apprenticeship programme.

Although the company is demand driven and it depended very much on what kind of demand they were going to see in the coming years, there was every possibility of ramping up jobs at Goodwood.

“In 2021 we delivered 5,586 Rolls-Royces from our home at Goodwood to our clients in more than 50 countries worldwide. And this represented an increase of 49 per cent on last year’s total.

“This is truly a remarkable achievement. This overall figure includes all time record sales in most of our sales regions including Greater China, the Americas and Asia Pacific and in multiple countries across the world.

“This has resulted in our order books being filled well into the third quarter of 2022. If you order a Rolls-Royce today you will expect to take delivery of it about a year from now.

“Our factory here at the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in West Sussex is currently running super smoothly at near maximum capacity.

“Our dedicated, professional team of over 2,000 people here at Goodwood and around the world coupled with a well-motivated network of dealer partners provide the skills and experienced hands, creative minds and unstinting dedication that are truly our greatest assets.